TJEE 2021: Last date to register today on tbjee.nic.in, direct link here

TJEE 2021 registration process ends today, April 30, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of tbjee.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:55 PM IST

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TBJEE will end the registration process for TJEE 2021 on Friday, April 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE can apply online through the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in. The application was started on April 5, 2021.

The board will conduct the entrance examination on June 23, 2021, in three shifts, through the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system. The admit card for TJEE 2021 will be available from the second week of June. The examination will be held at Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Direct link to apply

TJEE 2021: How to apply

Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply online.

• Visit the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

• Click on TJEE 2021 application link available on the home page.

• If you are a new user, fill in all the details asked in the new page.

• Your registration is completed.

• Login to the account by entering the registration number and password.

• Fill in the necessary details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on confirm and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General male candidates will have to pay 550/- as application fees, SC/ST male candidates will have to pay 450/- as application fees and all female and BPL category candidates will have to pay 350/- as application fees. Processing charges & Goods & Service Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

