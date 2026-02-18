TN TET 2026: Registration begins at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to apply for Paper I and II here
The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB TN) has initiated the registration for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2026, with applications closing on April 10, 2026. The exam is scheduled for July 4 and 5, 2026. Fees are Rs. 600 for most candidates and Rs. 300 for specific categories. Details are available at trb.tn.gov.in.
Teacher Recruitment Board, TRB TN has started the registration process for TN TET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test for working teachers is April 10, 2026.
TN TET 2026: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on TN TET 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Examination fee is Rs.600/- for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons. For SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons the examination fee for each application is Rs. 300/-. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking / Credit Card / Debit Card)
TN TET exam will be held on July 4 and 5, 2026. Paper I and II exam will comprise of 150 questions of 150 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours.
The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 60% or 90 marks, for BC, BCM, MBC/DNC and PWD is 50% or 75 marks and for SC, SCA and ST category is 40% or 60 marks. Candidates who have secured the marks as mentioned in the above in the TNTET Paper-I / TNTET Paper-II will be issued with Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Paper-I / Paper-II Eligibility Certificate respectively. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.
