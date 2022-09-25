Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNEA Counselling 2022 choice filling process begins today at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2022 choice filling process begins today at tneaonline.org

competitive exams
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:33 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Counseling Round 2 choice filling begins from today, September 25.

TNEA Counselling 2022 choice filling process begins today at tneaonline.org
TNEA Counselling 2022 choice filling process begins today at tneaonline.org
ByHT Education Desk

The government of Tamil Nadu has begin the choice filling process for round 2 on September 25 and candidates can complete their choice filling by 5 pm, September 27. Candidates can complete their choice fill at tneaonline.org.

The round 2 tentative allotment result will be released on September 28.

The tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates will be made public on September 30.

Direct link to apply for choice filling

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to do choice filling

Visit the website at tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the log in button

Key in your details

Fill choice

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
counselling

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out