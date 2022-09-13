TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today

Anna University will publish the provisional allotment list for the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 today, September 13. The window to fill choices of preferred engineering colleges was closed on September 12, at 5 pm. Next, provisional allotment result will be announced at 10 am on Tuesday at tneaonline.org.

Candidates have to confirm their provisional allotment by 5 pm on September 14.

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to check provisional allotment result

Go to the official website, tneaonline.org.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check your allotment status.

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu. This acts as a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state.