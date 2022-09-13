Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:04 AM IST

TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment result for the first round will be announced on September 13 at tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today
TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional allotment result today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University will publish the provisional allotment list for the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 today, September 13. The window to fill choices of preferred engineering colleges was closed on September 12, at 5 pm. Next, provisional allotment result will be announced at 10 am on Tuesday at tneaonline.org.

Candidates have to confirm their provisional allotment by 5 pm on September 14.

TNEA Counseling 2022: How to check provisional allotment result

Go to the official website, tneaonline.org.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check your allotment status.

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu. This acts as a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out