Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will end the registration process for TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024 on April 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination – I can find the direct link on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024: Last date to register for CCE 1 at tnpsc.gov.in, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.

The correction window will open on May 2 and will close on May 4, 2024. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application. After the last date of the Application Correction Window period, no modification will be allowed in the online application.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in July 13, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on Notification link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TNPSC Group 1 Services 2024 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. The main written examination fee of Rs. 200 have to be paid by the candidates who have not claimed fee exemption, if they are shortlisted for the Main Written Examination based on the results of Preliminary Examination and on receipt of such intimation from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.