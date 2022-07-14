Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 released, download link here
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official link given below. 
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:58 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Civil Services Examination 4 can download the admit card through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

The written examination for Group 4 services will be conducted on July 24, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket here 

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TNPSC Group 4 notification will fill 7301 posts in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.

Thursday, July 14, 2022
