The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the district admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The Provisional Admit Card-I (Districts) for the TNTET Paper II test has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board. Three days before the scheduled day of the exam, a new admit card will be provided with the address of the examination centre (Venue) in the districts that have previously been informed.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 14 in computer-based mode. The practice test paper is also available on the official website.

Examination schedule

Important dates Examination Date Venue Admit Card February 3, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 4, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 5, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 4, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 5, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 11, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 12, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 11, 2023

TNTET 2022 paper 2 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference