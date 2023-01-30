TNTET 2022 paper 2 admit card: Know how to download
Three days before the scheduled day of the examination, a new admit card with the examination centre (Venue) will be released.
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the district admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.
The Provisional Admit Card-I (Districts) for the TNTET Paper II test has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board. Three days before the scheduled day of the exam, a new admit card will be provided with the address of the examination centre (Venue) in the districts that have previously been informed.
The TNTET 2022 Paper II is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 14 in computer-based mode. The practice test paper is also available on the official website.
Important dates
|Examination Date
|Venue Admit Card
|February 3, 2023
|January 31, 2023
|February 4, 2023
|February 1, 2023
|February 5, 2023
|February 2, 2023
|February 6, 2023
|February 3, 2023
|February 7, 2023
|February 4, 2023
|February 8, 2023
|February 5, 2023
|February 10, 2023
|February 7, 2023
|February 11, 2023
|February 8, 2023
|February 12, 2023
|February 9, 2023
|February 13, 2023
|February 10, 2023
|February 14, 2023
|February 11, 2023
Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference