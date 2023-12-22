Teacher Recruitment Board has released the TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 on December 22, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) post-recruitment examination can download the admit card through the official website of TRB at trb.tn.gov.in. TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 out at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

The OMR based examination will be conducted on January 7, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password to download their Admit Card through the website.

TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.