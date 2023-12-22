close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 out at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 out at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 22, 2023 03:52 PM IST

TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 has been released. The download link is given here.

Teacher Recruitment Board has released the TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 on December 22, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) post-recruitment examination can download the admit card through the official website of TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 out at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here
TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 out at trb.tn.gov.in, download link here

The OMR based examination will be conducted on January 7, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password to download their Admit Card through the website.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023

TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall ticket and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out