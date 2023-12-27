close_game
TRBTN Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 postponed, notice here

TRBTN Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 postponed, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2023 03:03 PM IST

TRBTN Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 has been postponed. The notice is given here.

Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has postponed TRBTN Graduate Teacher Exam 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official TRBTN website at trb.tn.gov.in.

TRBTN Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 postponed, notice here

As per the official notice, the examination has been postponed after the candidates of the southern districts who were affected by heavy rains and floods requested CM to postpone the examination. Chief Minister accepted the request of the candidates and postponed the examination.

The examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 7, will not be conducted on February 4, 2024.

The admit card for the same has been released and is available on the official website.

The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket.

The registration process was started on October 25 and ended on November 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2222 Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) posts in the organisation. For more relatedh details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.

Official Notice Here

