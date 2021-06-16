TS EAMCET 2021 registration ends tomorrow, admit cards to release next week

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close down the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 on June 17, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET admit card will release on June 22, 2021, and will be available till July 2, 2021. The last date for submission of online applications with late fee is till June 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• Pay the registration fees and click on submit.

• Fill in the online application form and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for other category candidates are ₹800/- for Engineering and AM and ₹400/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates. Those who want to write the test in both streams will have to pay ₹1600/- as application fees for the general category and ₹800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.