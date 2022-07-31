Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2022 engineering stream answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 engineering stream answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Published on Jul 31, 2022 10:44 AM IST
  • TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections till August 1.

Candidates who took the TS EAMCET 2022 engineering exam can check the provisional answer key and download their response sheet from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

“The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Engineering Stream) is 1st August 2022, 5 PM. https”, reads the official website.

Here's the direct link to check answer keys and raise objections

TS EAMCET answer key 2022: How to check

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)"

Select the subject whose TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is required

Check the answer key.

TS EAMCET answer key 2022: How to raise objection

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link EAMCET Key Objections (E)

Key in your log in details

Raise objections if any.

