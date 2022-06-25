TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, know how to download

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release admit cards of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – TS EAMCET 2022 – on Saturday, June 25. Once released, candidates can download TS EAMCET admit cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Hall tickets will be available for download on the official website up to July 11.

The application window for the state-level entrance test was closed on May 28 but by paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to July 7.

The entrance test is scheduled for August 14, 15 and August 18, 19, 20.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admitting students to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy.

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 admit card

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, find and click on the hall ticket download link. Login by inserting the required details. Download your TS EAMCET hall ticket and save a copy for future use.