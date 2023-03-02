TS EAMCET 2023: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS EAMCET 2023 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test 2023 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to apply is till April 10, 2023. The correction window will open on April 12 and will close on April 14, 2023. The hall tickets will be available on the website on April 30, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9 for Engineering and May 10 and 11 for Agriculture and Medical.

TS EAMCET 2023: How to register

To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.