News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2024, other entrance exam dates expected soon

TS EAMCET 2024, other entrance exam dates expected soon

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024 03:03 PM IST

TS EAMCET: Last year, exam dates and notifications were announced in February, and the registration process started in March.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce exam dates for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (EAMCET 2024) and other undergraduate and postgraduate level entrance examinations soon.

TS EAMCET 2024 exam dates expected soon (Representational image)(Unsplash)
A consolidated notification mentioning tentative dates for various CETs – TS EAMCET, ECET, EdCET, LAWCET, ICET, etc. – will be released on the TSCHE official website, following which the detailed notification for TS EAMCET 2024 will be issued on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Last year, exam dates and notifications were released in February and the registration process started in March.

The entrance examination is held for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams offered by participating institutions of the state.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the entrance test on behalf of TSCHE.

TS EAMCET 2024: How to apply

Visit the examination's official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Open the payment window and pay the examination registration fee.

Now, login to the candidate portal.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Review and submit your form.

Save copies of your payment receipt and the application form's final page for future uses.

Exam and College Guide
