Telangana State Council of Higher Education will end TS EAMCET 2024 registration process on April 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024) can find the direct link on the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2024 registration ends today, link here

The correction window will open on April 8 and will close on April 12, 2024. The TS EAMCET admit card 2024 will release on April 29, 2024. The entrance examination for the Engineering stream will take place on May 9 and 10, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, TS EAPCET will be held on May 11 and 12. The exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Candidates who want to apply for TS EAMCET 2024 examination can check the eligibility criteria available on the official website to apply online.

TS EAMCET 2024: How to register

Follow the steps given below to apply.

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

For one stream: ₹ 500 for SC, ST and PWD category candidates and ₹ 900 for all others.

500 for SC, ST and PWD category candidates and 900 for all others. For two papers: ₹ 1000 for SC, ST, PWD category candidates and ₹ 1800 for both streams.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is conducting TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2024 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAPCET.