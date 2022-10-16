TS EAMCET Phase- 2 seat allotment result out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link
TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment Phase 2 result today, October 16.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment Phase 2 result today, October 16. TS EAMCET Phase- 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates can check TS EAMCET Phase- 2 allotment list through their candidates log in.
Here's the direct link to check the TS EAMCET Phase- 2 result.
Students must pay their tuition from October 16 through October 18, 2022, and they can self-report online.
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details”
Select college and Branch
A list will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print for future use.
