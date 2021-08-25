TS EAMCET Result 2021 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering stream examination was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, 2021, and agriculture and medical courses stream exam were conducted on August 9 to 10, 2021. The answer key was released on August 12, 2021. Along with the result, TS EAMCET 2021 Rank Card would also be released today on the official website.

Direct link for result here

This year around 2.6 lakh students have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad. Students who qualify would be able to get admission in the state-run Engineering Colleges as well as private engineering colleges in the state.

The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30, 2021. Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.