TS ECET 2022 revised hall tickets released, download link here

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released revised hall tickets or admit cards for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022). Candidates who will appear in the entrance exam can go to ecet.tsche.ac.in and download their admit cards.

TS ECET was previously scheduled for July 13 but the entrance exam was later postponed and because of it, revised hall tickets have been issued.

As per the revised schedule, the entrance exam will now take place on August 1, in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS ECET hall tickets can be downloaded using registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth. Here is direct link and steps to follow:

TS ECET hall ticket download

How to download TS ECET hall ticket 2022

Go to ecet.tsche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the download hallticket option. A new page will open. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth in prescribed format. Submit and download your TS ECET hall ticket.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS ECET on behalf of TSCHE for admission to Diploma and B.Sc.(Mathematics) courses.

The test is also used for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E/B.Tech and 2nd year B. Pharmacy Courses in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority ) of the state, approved by All India Council for Technical Education.