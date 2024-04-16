Telangana State Council of Higher Education will close the registration process for TS ECET 2024 on April 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in. TS ECET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date for online submission with a late fee of ₹500/—is April 22, and with a late fee of ₹1000/—is April 28, 2024. The edit window will open on April 24 and close on April 28, 2024. Candidates can download the hall tickets from May 1, 2024.

The TS ECET entrance examination will be held on May 6, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, across the state at various exam centres.

TS ECET 2024 registration: How to apply

All the candidates interested to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹500/- for SC/ST and PH candidates and ₹900/- for other category candidates. The Registration fee has to be paid at TS Online Centers in T.S, AP Online Centers in A.P or through online using Credit card / Debit card / Net Banking.