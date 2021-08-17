TS Ed CET admit card 2021 released, direct link to download hall ticket

TS Ed CET admit card 2021: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the admit card for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed. CET-2021). Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS Ed.CET 2021 Examination is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25 in computer-based mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be held from 10am to 12pm and second shift will be conducted from 3pm to 5pm, according to the schedule available on the official website.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed.CET-2021) will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission in to B.Ed (Two years) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Here is the direct link to download TS Ed. CET-2021 admit card: https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEDCET/Hallticketgkt_EDCET2021.aspx

How to download TS Ed. CET-2021 admit card:

1. Visit the official website of TS Ed. CET at edcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Key in your credentials and login.

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.