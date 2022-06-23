TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: TSCHE extends registration dates, notice here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration date for TS Ed.CET and TS PGCET 2022. The registration date for both the examinations has been extended till June 30, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for PGCET and Ed.CET can apply online through the official site of pgecet.tsche.ac.in and edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022 and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 will be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examinations can do it through the respective official sites by following these simple steps given below.

How to apply

Visit the official site of PGCET or Ed.CET.

Click on Application Fee payment link and make the payment of application fees.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for TS PGECET is ₹1000/- which has to be paid online through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Net Banking. The online application fees is ₹650/- for TS Ed.CET, which has to be paid online as well.

