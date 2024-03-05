TS EdCET 2024: Registration process begins tomorrow; check schedule here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2024) on March 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form without the late fee is May 6. TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins on March 6, Exam on May 23

According to the notification, the last date to submit the applictaion form with a late fee is May 13. TS Ed. The CET-2024 examination will be conducted on May 23 from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will conduct the exam for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course for the academic year 2024-25.