TS EdCET 2024: Registration process begins tomorrow; check schedule here
Mar 05, 2024 04:00 PM IST
TS EdCET 2024 registration to begin on March 6, exam on May 25 at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2024) on March 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form without the late fee is May 6.
According to the notification, the last date to submit the applictaion form with a late fee is May 13. TS Ed. The CET-2024 examination will be conducted on May 23 from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.
|Commencement of Submission of Online Applications
|March 6
|Last date for Submission of Online Applications without Late fee
|May 6
|Last date for Submission of Online Applications with Late fee
|May 13
|TS EdCET 2024 examination date
|May 23
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will conduct the exam for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course for the academic year 2024-25.
