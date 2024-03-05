 TS EdCET 2024: Registration process begins tomorrow; check schedule here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EdCET 2024: Registration process begins tomorrow; check schedule here

TS EdCET 2024: Registration process begins tomorrow; check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 04:00 PM IST

TS EdCET 2024 registration to begin on March 6, exam on May 25 at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2024) on March 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form without the late fee is May 6.

TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins on March 6, Exam on May 23
TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins on March 6, Exam on May 23

According to the notification, the last date to submit the applictaion form with a late fee is May 13. TS Ed. The CET-2024 examination will be conducted on May 23 from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Commencement of Submission of Online ApplicationsMarch 6
Last date for Submission of Online Applications without Late feeMay 6
Last date for Submission of Online Applications with Late feeMay 13
TS EdCET 2024 examination dateMay 23

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will conduct the exam for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course for the academic year 2024-25.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On