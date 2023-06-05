Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2023 answer key out at icet.tsche.ac.in, raise objections till June 8

TS ICET 2023 answer key out at icet.tsche.ac.in, raise objections till June 8

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 05:25 PM IST

Candidates can download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the preliminary answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) on June 8. Candidates can download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2023 answer key out at icet.tsche.ac.in(Shutterstock)
TS ICET 2023 answer key out at icet.tsche.ac.in(Shutterstock)

TSICET - 2023 Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on 26th and 27th May, 2023.

The objections if any, on the preliminary key, can be sent on or before 5.00 pm on 8th June, 2023 to the Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Papers’ link

TS ICET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out