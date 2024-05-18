Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will close the TS ICET 2024 correction window on May 20, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test can make corrections through the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET 2024 correction window closes on May 20 at icet.tsche.ac.in, link here

As per the schedule, the correction window will close on May 20, 2024. To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS ICET 2024: How to make corrections

Visit the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET 2024 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the changes where required.

Click on submit and make the payment of fee.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hall tickets of TS ICET can be downloaded on May 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted on June 5 and 6, 2024. On June 5, exam will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Session 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On June 6, exam will be conducted in a single session- Session 3 will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) – 2024 is conducted for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses for the Academic Year 2024-2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.