TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket releasing today at icet.tsche.ac.in, steps to download admit card

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) on May 31, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the hall ticket can visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the hall ticket can visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.(HT)

Earlier, officials had announced that the admit card release date was scheduled for May 28, 2024, which was postponed to May 31, 2024.

The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations will be conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The Session 3 examination will be conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This test is an objective type test and the questions are of multiple choice model. Out of the given options, the candidate has to choose the correct answer.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.