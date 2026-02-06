TS ICET 2026: Notification released at icet.tgche.ac.in, registration begins on February 12

Mahatma Gandhi University has released the TS ICET 2026 notification. The registration process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test for MBA and MCA programs will begin on February 12, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can find the direct link through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the entrance exam is March 16, 2026 The exam will be held on May 13 and 14, 2026. Session 1 and 2 exam will be held on May 13 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Session 3 exam will be held on May 14, 2026 in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

TS ICET 2026: How to download notification To download the notification, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS ICET 2026 notification available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the details and download the notification.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for general category candidates and ₹550/- for SC/ ST and Differently abled Candidates. The payment of fee can be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.

