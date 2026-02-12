Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for TS ICET 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET 2026 registration begins at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply here

The registration process will close on March 16, 2026. The correction window will open on April 18 and will close on April 24, 2026.

The TS ICET hall tickets will be available for download on May 4, 2026. The examination will be held on May 13, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm and third shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The provisional key will be released on May 29, 2026, and the objection window will open on May 30, 2026. The last date to raise objection is June 5, 2026.

Direct link to apply for TS ICET 2026

TS ICET 2026: How to register The TS ICET results will be announced on June 19, 2026.

1. To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

3. Click on TS ICET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for general candidates and ₹550/- for SC / ST / Differently-abled Candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.