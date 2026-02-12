TS ICET 2026 registration begins at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to apply here
TS ICET 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for the exam is given here.
Telangana Council of Higher Education has started the registration process for TS ICET 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.
The registration process will close on March 16, 2026. The correction window will open on April 18 and will close on April 24, 2026.
The TS ICET hall tickets will be available for download on May 4, 2026. The examination will be held on May 13, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm and third shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
The provisional key will be released on May 29, 2026, and the objection window will open on May 30, 2026. The last date to raise objection is June 5, 2026.
Direct link to apply for TS ICET 2026
TS ICET 2026: How to register
The TS ICET results will be announced on June 19, 2026.
1. To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.
2. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.
3. Click on TS ICET 2026 registration link available on the home page.
4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
6. Make the payment of application fee.
7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹750/- for general candidates and ₹550/- for SC / ST / Differently-abled Candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More