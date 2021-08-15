The TS ICET admit card will be released today at 10 am. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) can download the admit card from the official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ today 10 am onwards.

The TS ICET will be held on August 19 and 20. The preliminary key of the TS ICET-2021 will be released on August 27. The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is August 31.

The exam is held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

TS ICET admit card 2021: Know how to download

1. Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET 2021 hall ticket download ”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.