The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for the first phase of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state college tomorrow, September 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tsicet.nic.in. The registration process will end on September 11. TS ICET Counselling 2023 phase I registration process begins on Sept 6 at tsicet.nic.in(HT file)

According to the schedule, the certificate Verification for already slot-booked candidates will be held from September 8 to September 12. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on or before September 17. Candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and report through the website from September 17 to September 20.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Know how to register for phase I

Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

Pay the processing fee

Register by entering the registration number given on TSICET-2023 Hall Ticket, TSICET-2023 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

