TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Published on Mar 01, 2023

TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 registration process will commence tomorrow, March 2.

By HT Education Desk

Osmania University, Hyderabad will begin the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 on March 2. The registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 will end on April 6.

The TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) examinations will be conducted on Thursday, May 25.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration fee:

For TS LAWCET 2023, the registration fee is 900 for OC & BCs and 600 for SC/ST & PH.

For TS PGLCET (LL. M.), the registration fee is 1100 for OC&BCs and 900 for SC/ST & PH.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check payment status
Download and take the print for future reference.

