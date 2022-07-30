Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PECET 2022 application window closes today

TS PECET 2022 application window closes today

Published on Jul 30, 2022
  • Application without late fee for TS PECET 2022 will end on July 30 at pecet.tsche.ac.in. 
TS PECET 2022 application window closes today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS PECET 2022: Application without late fee for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 will end on Saturday, July 30. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can go to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had earlier extended the last date for the submission of TS PECET 2022 application form till July 30/

The application process started on April 11. TS PECET 2022 Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted on August 22.

TS PECET 2022: How to Apply

Go to the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Not complete the application steps – fee payment and form fill up.

Submit the application form and take print out for future reference.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.

