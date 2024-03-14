 TS PECET 2024 registration begins, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS PECET 2024 registration begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 01:13 PM IST

TS PECET 2024 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS PECET 2024 on March 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test can find the link through the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PECET 2024 registration begins, link here

The last date to apply without late fee is till May 15, 2024. The last date of submission of online registration with a late fee of 500/- is till May 25, 2024. Physical and Skill Tests at Satavahana University Karimnagar for for B.P.Ed. (2 years) and D.P.Ed. (2 years) courses will be conducted from June 10 to June 13, 2024.

Direct link to register here 

TS PECET 2024: How to register

All interested candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS PECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is 900/- for others and 500/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS PECET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
