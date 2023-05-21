Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PGCET 2023 admit card released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, get ink

TS PGCET 2023 admit card released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, get ink

ByHT Education Desk
May 21, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 admit card on May 21, 2023. Candidates can download the TS PGCET 2023 admit card from the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can submit the applictaion form with a late fee till May 24.

Direct link to download admit card

The TS PGCET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 29 to June 1.

TS PGECET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the ”Download TS PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket” link.

Key in your login details

Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” button.

TS PGECET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take the printout for future reference.

