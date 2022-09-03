TS PGECET 2022 Result declared, check rank card here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released TS PGECET 2022 Result. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of TSCHE PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination was conducted from August 2 to August 5, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The answer key was released by the varsity on August 14, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till August 17, 2022.

TS PGECET 2022 Result: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their rank cards through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSCHE PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS PGECET 2022 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS PGECET is a state-level competitive exam for admission to PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses. Osmania University conducts the test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

