TS Police hall ticket 2023 releasing on March 21 for SI PTO Technical Paper

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 07:34 PM IST

TSLPRB will release the admit card for the Written Examination (Technical Paper) for Sub-Inspector (PTO) tomorrow, March 21.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the hall ticket for the Written Examination (Technical Paper) for Sub-Inspector (PTO) tomorrow, March 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.tslprb.in.

The Written Examination (Technical Paper) will be held for the Post of SCT SI (PTO) from 10 am to 1 pm on 26th March 2023.

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the Written Examination of Technical Papers can be downloaded from 8 am on 21st March onwards till 12 midnight on 24th March 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

TS Police SI PTO hall ticket 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

TS Police SI Mains hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact at 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
