TS SET 2022 Exam dates released at telanganaset.org, notice here

Osmania University has released TS SET 2022 Exam dates. The Telangana State Eligibility Test will be conducted in various subjects. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official site of Telangana SET at telanganaset.org.

The TSSET 2022 examination will be conducted on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023. The hall ticket will release in last week of February 2023. Candidates will get the edit option on February 12 and 13, 2023.

The last date for registration with ₹2000/- + registration fee till February 5 and with late fees of ₹3000/- + registration fee till February 10, 2023. To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS SET 2022 Exam dates: How to apply

Visit the official site of Telangana SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The OC category application fees is ₹2000/-, BC/EWS category is ₹1500/- and SC/ST/VH/HI/OH/Transgender category is ₹1000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSSET.

