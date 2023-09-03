News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS SET 2023: Osmania University to end application process tomorrow at telanganaset.org

TS SET 2023: Osmania University to end application process tomorrow at telanganaset.org

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 07:32 PM IST

TS SET 2023 application process to conclude tomorrow, September 4, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Osmania University will close the application process for TS SET 2023 on September 4, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State -State Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

As per the revised schedule, the last date with late fees of 1500/- is till September 10, 2023, with late fees of 2000, the last date is till September 18, 2023 and with 3000/- the last date is till September 24, 2023.

The edit option will open on September 26 and will close on September 27, 2023. The hall tickets will be available on October 20, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023.

TS SET 2023: How to apply 

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
  • Click on TS SET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS SET.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS SET.
