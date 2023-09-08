News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS TET 2023 admit card releasing on September 9 at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET 2023 admit card releasing on September 9 at tstet.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 12:35 PM IST

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 admit card to be released tomorrow, exam on September 15.

The Department of School Education, Telangana will release the admit card for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 tomorrow, September 9. Candidates who will appear for the TS TET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow, Download from tstet.cgg.gov.in
Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow, Download from tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS-TET- 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on September 15. The application process commenced on August 2 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 16.

“In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 09.09.2023 to 14.09.2023 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form). Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case” reads the official notification.

TS TET 2023 admit card: Know how to

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the TS TET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out