Department of School Education, Hyderabad has started the TS TET 2024 registration on March 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2024 can find the link on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official website, the last date to apply is till April 10, 2024. TSTET 2024 will be conducted between May 20 to June 3, 2024 as computer based test. TS-TET-2024 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS TET 2024 registration: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for TSTET 2024 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a Single Paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II) is Rs.1000/-. Candidates intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs.2000/-. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSTET.