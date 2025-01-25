TS TET Answer Key 2024 released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, raise objections till January 27

Department of School Education, Telangana has released TS TET Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key through the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE Updates TS TET Answer Key 2024 released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, link here

Along with the answer key, the response sheet have also been released. The link to download the response sheet is available on the official website.

The Department has opened the objection window for candidates who want to raise objections against the TG TET answer key. The objection window opened on January 25 and will close on January 27, 2025 at 5 pm.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it. Candidates will get reasonable time to file objections on the initial key, and the same shall be disposed of by the expert committee constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET.

TS TET Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TS TET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subjects and the answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TSTET was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG TET.