TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: TG TET admit card releasing today, exam dates here

Department of School Education, Hyderabad will release TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 11, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

The examination will be held on June 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am ro 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The TGTET will have two papers: Paper I for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Paper II for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher for either classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit.

Direct link to download TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 10.06.2025 to 30.06.2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS TET.