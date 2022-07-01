TS TET Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Department of School Education, Hyderabad has declared TS TET Result 2022 on July 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can check the result through the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The examination was conducted on June 12, 2022.

Candidates can check the TS TET result 2022 by logging in using their hall ticket number and date of birth on the official site. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TS TET Result 2022

TS TET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS TET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The percentage of qualifying marks for General category is 60% and above, for Backward classes its 50% and above and for SC/ST/Differently abled qualifying percentage is 40% and above. With regard to Hearing Impaired candidates, a minimum of 75% disability shall be considered under PH category.