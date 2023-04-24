Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSLPRB SCT PCs (Civil) and (IT&CO) admit card released at tslprb.in, get link

TSLPRB SCT PCs (Civil) and (IT&CO) admit card released at tslprb.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 04:15 PM IST

TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the final written examination for the posts of SCT PCs (civil) and SCT PCs (IT&CO).

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the final written examination for the posts of SCT PCs (civil) and SCT PCs (IT&CO). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at tslprb.in. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards till April 28 by logging in to their accounts.

The final written examination for the post of SCT PCs (civil) and/or equivalent will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 10 erstwhile district headquarters and for the post of SCT PCs (IT&CO) from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. in and around Hyderabad on April 30, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

TSLPRB SCT PCs (Civil) and SCT PCs (IT & CO) admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent / Transport Constable / Prohibition & Excise Constable / SCT PC IT & CO FWE Hall Ticket”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

Topics
tslprb.in admit card.
tslprb.in admit card.
