TSPSC FSO hall ticket 2022 out at www.tspsc.gov.in, get link

Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:09 PM IST

TSPSC FSO admit card has been released on www.tspsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC FSO exam 2022 will be held on November 7 in two sessions from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

TSPSC FSO hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on FSO 2022 admit card link

Key in your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and submit

TSPSC FSO hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

