TSPSC group 1 answer key released, raise objections from Oct 31 till Nov 4

The preliminary answer key for the Group 1 prelim exam 2022 has been made available by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Candidates can access the Master Question Paper's Preliminary Key on the official TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC has conducted Preliminary Test for Group 1 services on October 16. From today till November 4 at 5:00 PM, objections to the preliminary keys will be accepted online using the link provided on the TSPSC website.

'The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 31/10/2022 to 04/11/2022, 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 04/11/2022 will not be considered at any cost", reds the official notification.

TSPSC Group 1 answer key 2022:: How to raise objections

Visit official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the objection link

Raise Objections

Take print for future reference.