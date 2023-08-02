Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC group 1 Prelims final answer key 2023 out on tspsc.gov.in, direct link

TSPSC group 1 Prelims final answer key 2023 out on tspsc.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 03:32 PM IST

This is the final answer key and no further objections will be entertained, the commission said.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released final answer key of the Preliminary examination for posts falling under group 1 services. Candidates can download it fro tspsc.gov.in.

Previously, TSPSC released 2,33,506 scanned copies of OMR sheets of candidates, preliminary answer keys and master question papers. The commission also invited objections from candidates between July 1 to 5.

“The objections were verified by the Expert’s Committees and Final Key of this exam is prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts Committees and approval of the Commission,” the commission said.

Direct link for TSPSC group 1 answer key 2023

How to download TSPSC group 1 final answer key 2023

  1. Go to the commission's website, tspsc.gov.in.
  2. The link for group 1 Prelims final answer key is displayed on the top of the page. Open it.
  3. Select preliminary final key on the next page.
  4. Check and download the answer key.

As shown in the final answer key, a total of eight questions (Q.No: 3,4,5,46,54,114,128 & 135) have been deleted from the final key and options of two questions have been changed – from option 3 to 2 in the question number 38 and from option 1 to 3 in the question number 59.

