Telangana State Public Service Commission has opened the edit window for TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Edit window opens at tspsc.gov.in, link here

The edit facility will be available from August 16 to August 21, 2023. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: How to edit

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 edit window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can fill in the required details.

Once done, click on submit and the application will be displayed.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization. As per the detailed notification, the examination (objective type) was likely to be conducted on July/ August 2023. But till now no update on exam date has been shared by the Commission. The hall tickets will be available 7 days prior to the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.