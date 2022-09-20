Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC Recruitment: Apply for 175 town planning building overseer posts, get link

TSPSC Recruitment: Apply for 175 town planning building overseer posts, get link

competitive exams
Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:10 PM IST

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Town planning building overseer.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: TSPSC will conclude the application process on October 13, 2022.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Town planning building overseer under control of the director of town and country planning in municipal administration and urban development department in the state of Telangana. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC will conclude the application process on October 13, 2022.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age. Relaxation is available in upper age for reserved category candidates.

The objective Type written examination is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023. The examination will either be a computer based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based.

The application processing fee is Rs.200, and the examination fee is Rs.80. Unemployees are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in the examination.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on new registration

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save the application

tspsc recruitment
