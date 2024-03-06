Telangana State Public Service Commission has released written exam dates for posts of Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 services. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here

The official notice reads, “It is hereby informed that the Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on 09/06/2024. Further, the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the Group-I Mains, Group-II and Group-III Services Recruitments as per the following schedule.”

TSPSC Group II services exam will be conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 4 papers. This recruitment will fill up 783 posts in the organization.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.

Telangana Group-III Services examination will be conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 3 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 1388 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.