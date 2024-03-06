 TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here

TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 04:28 PM IST

TSPSC has released Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates. Check official notice here.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released written exam dates for posts of Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 services. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here
TSPSC releases Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 written exam dates, notice here

The official notice reads, “It is hereby informed that the Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on 09/06/2024. Further, the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the Group-I Mains, Group-II and Group-III Services Recruitments as per the following schedule.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TSPSC Group II services exam will be conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 4 papers. This recruitment will fill up 783 posts in the organization.

Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024 and mains examination will be conducted on October 21, 2024 onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.

Telangana Group-III Services examination will be conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted for 3 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 1388 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On