Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 04:14 PM IST

TSPSC released the exam hall ticket for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer.

TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam hall ticket for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards through their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth.

The written Examination is scheduled to be held on March 12 in FN & AN from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM).

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

TPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on TPBO admit card link

Key in your TSPSC ID, and date of birth and submit

The TSPSC TPBO hall ticket will appear on the screen, download

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tspsc hall ticket
tspsc hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out